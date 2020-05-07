ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday announced the cancellation of all board exams across the country as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9, ARY News reported.

Speaking after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting in Islamabad, he said that it has been agreed in the meeting that schools around the country will remain closed till July 15.

“All board exams have been cancelled and students of class 9, 10, 11, and 12 will be promoted for the next class on the basis of results obtained in the previous class,” he added.

Two important decisions taken by PM Imran Khan in the NCC today. One, All educational institutions will remain closed till July 15. Two, ALL Board exams throughout the country have been cancelled. Students would be assessed on their previous performance in Board exams. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 7, 2020

Giving an example, he said a student can get admission in a university on the basis of his 11th class result.

He said the decision has been taken on the consensus of all provinces and added that students will be able to enroll in the next class as soon as the school reopens.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 13, amid rising cases of a novel coronavirus in the country, the federal cabinet announced the closure of all the public and private educational institutes across Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the government has decided to lift the lockdown in phases starting from Saturday.

Briefing the nation about decisions made during today’s meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), he said the decision to lift lockdown has been taken to mitigate the suffering of people.

“The decision has been made due to the suffering of our people,” the premier explained.

