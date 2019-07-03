Boat carrying over 50 people capsizes at Tarbela, three bodies recovered

HARIPUR: Three dead bodies retrieved from Tarbela Lake after a boat carrying more than 50 people capsized in the lake, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The boat carrying people Shangla to Haripur capsized in the lake, local witnesses said.

Three bodies, including two women and a 10-year girl were pulled out of the waters, while scores of passengers survived the incident and swam to the safety, officials said.

The ill-fated boat carrying about 50 people including women and children capsized at Tarbela in the Indus River, reports said.

Rescue work, also participated by local volunteers, has been underway to recover remaining passengers drowned in the incident.

A team of Pakistan Army’s Special Service Group (SSG) has been sent in helicopter to the spot from Ghazi Base to extend help in the rescue and relief operation.

According to some reports, the boat was also carrying animals and cargo beyond its capacity.

Comments

comments