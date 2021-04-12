Body of missing child found from empty plot in Lahore

LAHORE: The body of a missing child has been recovered from an empty plot in Lahore’s Sali Town, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the body of a child, who went missing the previous day, was retrieved from an empty plot in Sali Town, Lahore The police suspect that the child was killed with a sharp dagger.

The body has been moved to the hospital for postmortem to ascertain the facts behind the death.

The deceased child has been identified as Shayan Ali, son of Muhammad Shahid, whose father has been married twice.

Police say Mohammad Shahid lives in the same house with his two wives, the first lives on the ground floor and the second on the first floor.

Police have found traces of blood on the roof of the house. The investigation into the matter is underway, the police added.

Comments

comments