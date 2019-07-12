Web Analytics
Body of newborn found in hospital waste in DG Khan

DERA GAZI KHAN: The body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage heap near a teaching hospital in Dera Gazi Khan on Friday, reported ARY News.

The body was recovered from hospital waste believed to have been dumped by the medical facility’s gynecological ward.

A dog, rummaging through the trash heap, found the body and was taking it away when people present there recovered the body from it.

The body had cuts caused by a pair of scissor and dog bites all over it.

Earlier, on July 6, the body of a newborn baby was found from fields at Gakhar Mandi in Gujranwala.

Passers-by spotted the body and alerted police. Upon being informed of the body, Gakhar Mandi police reached the site and shifted it to DHQ hospital.

