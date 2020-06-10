Another body recovered from building debris in Lyari

KARACHI: The death toll climbed to 22 after another dead bodies was recovered from the debris of the building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The rescue activities are still underway at the site. The body was pulled out in late Wednesday night, said the rescue sources.

The five-storey building collapsed in Kalri area of Lyari on Sunday night leaving its residents stuck under the debris.

The site of the incident has seen rescue and relief efforts pick up pace as the morning sun rose, many residents are still under the rubble and fears of the numbers of those dead and injured in the incident still loom large.

Pakistan Rangers – Sindh and local police are using heavy machinery to lift up heavy concrete slabs to recover the people buried under the building’s remains.

DG Rangers Sindh also visited the collapsed building site and reviewed the rescue and relief activities.

