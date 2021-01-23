Web Analytics
Two bogies of freight train derail near Makki Shah

HYDERABAD: Two bogies of a goods train derailed near Makki Shah – Hyderabad during shifting of the freight train from the yard, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The freight train’s derailment caused the suspension of rail traffic besides affecting the down track, whereas, the restoration work is underway, said railway police.

Earlier in October last year, four bogies of a freight train had derailed near Ghotki.

The Parcel Express of Pakistan Railways was on its way to Faisalabad from Karachi when four of its bogies were derailed near Ghotki. After the incident up railway track has been blocked.

