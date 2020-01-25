Bollywood director shares throwback photo with Mahira Khan to mark 3 years of ‘Raees’

Bollywood director Rahul Dholakia shared a throwback photo featuring Pakistani actor Mahira Khan on Saturday to mark three years of film Raees.

He took to Twitter and shared an adorable photo from the sets of the film.

In the photo, he can be seen teaching the star how to fly kites.

He tweeted, “Teaching @TheMahiraKhan to fly kites – in the end humari patang kat jaati hai aur woh gaana gaati hai – #UdiUdiJaye #3YearsOfRaees.”

Greaaaat times 🙌🏼 miss all of you 🥰 https://t.co/2gtknpbvwy — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 25, 2020

The photo has gone viral and fans are reminiscing Mahira’s first Bollywood film.

The actress was quick to respond saying “Greaaaat times, miss all of you.”

Released on January 25, 2017, Rahul’s directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles. It collected over Rs270 crores at the box office.

