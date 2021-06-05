Bollywood’s Yami Gautam ties the knot in a small ceremony

Bollywood star Yami Gautam has tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in a small, intimate wedding ceremony, the couple announced late on Friday.

Yami took to Instagram to share a picture from the joyous occasion with a quote from Rumi that read: “In your light, I learn to love.”

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family,” said a note penned by the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

The newlyweds then requested their fans’ and followers’ blessings and good wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

The same photo was also shared by the groom, Aditya on his own Instagram page, while Yami followed the post with pictures from her mehendi ceremony in which she’s seen glowing in a stunning orange jora.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Comments

comments