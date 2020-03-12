Bomb experts neutralise explosive material in Jaccobabad

JACCOBABAD: A bomb disposal squad (BDS) neutralised explosive material recovered within the jurisdiction of the Sultan police station on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to security sources, the explosive material weighed 20 to 22 kilogrammes.

A BDS team was called in from Sukkur to defuse the bomb, the sources said, adding the explosive material contained nuts, bolts and morter shells.

