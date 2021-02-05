Bookie arrested during 2nd test match between Pakistan and SA

Web Analytics
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit has caught a bookie, allegedly involved in the betting process during the ongoing test match between Pakistan and South Africa, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources. 

Sources said that the bookie named Bilal was nabbed yesterday by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit and was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Bilal hails for United Arab Emirates (UAE) and came inside the Pindi stadium by using a ‘DJ card’.

The second test match between the host Pakistan and the Proteas is being played in Rawalpindi. Pakistan on the first day after winning the toss is currently batting.

