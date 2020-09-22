Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Border markets to transform local economies, check smuggling: Bajwa

asim-saleem bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for the government’s focus on the uplift of areas that were previously neglected, his special assistant on information and broadcasting retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Bajwa, who also heads the CPEC Authority, said out of the 18 approved border markets, three, including Mand and Gabd to be set up in Balochistan and ShaheedanoDan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been approved as a pilot project.

Read More: Karachi’s Saddar market highest tax contributor in Pakistan

These markets will transform local economies, check smuggling and formalise trade with neighbouring countries, he maintained.

On September 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had accorded approval to set up trade markets along Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran. Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the PM gave approval to establish 12 markets along Pak-Afghan border and six markets along Pak-Iran border.

Read More: PM Imran gives nod to set up markets along borders with Afghanistan, Iran

The meeting decided to take effective measures to eliminate the menace of smuggling. Briefing the meeting, an official said that the border markets will be made functional by February, 2021.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ATC to announce verdict in Baldia factory inferno case today

Pakistan

Money laundering case: LHC hears bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif today

Must Read

Reference against Ahsan Iqbal in final phase, NAB informs court

Pakistan

95.5% coronavirus patients recuperate in Pakistan


ARY NEWS URDU