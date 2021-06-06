Boris Johnson hails PM Imran Khan’s 10 Billion Trees programme

LONDON: British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson has appreciated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for starting the 10 Billion Tsumani Trees programme to deal with climate change, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his message on World Environment Day Boris Johnson said that climate change is driven once again by our actions and the way we treat the natural world. He urged the countries to redouble efforts to control the rise in temperature.

He saluted PM Imran khan for promising to plant 10 billion trees to tackle climate change and also vowed to start a Pakistan-like plantation drive in the United Kingdom.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad to commemorate World Environment Day in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), yesterday, Prime minister Imran Khan termed it an honour for Pakistan to host the World Environment Day.

He had said that previously only 640 million trees were planted in the country while the PTI-led KP government alone during its five-year tenure planted one billion saplings.

“Unfortunately, forest land in Pakistan has been ruined and occupied,” he said and blamed the timber mafia for ruining the jungle area in the country.

