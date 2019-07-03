MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, 51, exhibited its incredible fitness by taking on the latest challenge which went viral on the internet entitled, #BottleCapChallenge, by unscrewing the bottle’s cap with their foot in the middle of a kick.

The interesting challenge is said to be initiated by a Kazakhstani Taekwondo champion, Farabi Davletchin, on June 25 which is now become a global challenge on internet fronts around the world.

The actor shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “I couldn’t resist #BottleCapChallenge. Inspired by my action idol @JasonStatham. I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let’s Do This.”

Now, watch Jason Statham who was nominated by John Mayer:

John Mayer has it too:

According to Heavy.com, Daveltchin posted a slow-motion video to his Instagram account showing him knocking a loosened bottle cap off of a bottle of water without knocking over the bottle. The hashtag that accompanies that video suggests that Daveltchin wanted the challenge to be called the “Farakickschallenge.” In the caption of the video, Daveltchin issued the challenge to Jason Staham and Conor McGregor, who have both completed it, as well as Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme, who have yet to achieve it.

