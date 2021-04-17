WATCH: Bowler hit after batsman strikes ball straight at his head

A cricketer was smashed on the head by a 120mph ball and miraculously survived despite rumours he had died on the spot.

The batsman played a straight drive which hit the bowler’s head at VVIP Cricket Academy in Ghaziabad, Utter Pradesh, India. Footage of the incident shows him instantly drop to the ground.

The wicket-keeper and other team mates rushed to him and many worried he had died. But he had blanked out and his right earlobe had taken the brunt of the blow.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he regained his consciousness midway through the doctor’s observation.

In light of rumours of his death, he released a video message to say he was very much alive. “‘I am not dead, I am alive,” he said.

“The rumours were doing rounds that I died on the spot which is untrue, however, I was unconscious for the time being. I am feeling alright except for a bit of dizziness and headache.”

“I am a cricketer and I am hopeful that it will go away soon. I am set to undergo a CT scan. Rest, all is fine.”

A local doctor said the cricketer should consider himself lucky that he had survived the scare.

