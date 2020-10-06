Boxer Girl arrested for motorbike lifting in Karachi

KARACHI: Police has arrested an 18-year old girl allegedly involved in motorbike lifting from the city’s Mauripur area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police arrested Beenish alias Kattu, who is also a boxer, from Mauripur Road’s ‘P’ bus stop, officials said.

Accused 18-year old, was used to lift motorcycles with two other accomplices, while dressing like a boy, police said. She used to don a cap and boy’s dress while committing a crime, according to police.

Police has recovered a stolen motorbike from her possession, while her two accomplices have escaped, officials further said.

The girl has disclosed that Wasit alias Dada and Chhotu 14, have been other two members of her gang of three , officials said. Only Wasit has been above 20 years of age in the gang.

“The gang after snatching or stealing a motorbike used to take it to Balochistan,” according to police. “The gang preferred to steal new bikes of year 2020,” officials further said.

Beenish alias Kattu also learns boxing at a boxing club in Lyari, according to police.

Arrested girl has been shifted to Saddar area’s women police station.

