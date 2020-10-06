Boy dies as 360-degree spins on playground swing go horribly wrong

In what appeared to be a show-off attempt going horribly wrong, a nine-year-old boy died after being thrown 15 feet in the air while showing off his new trick of 360 degree spins on a playground swing to his friends.

It happened with Savely Zolotukhin in Perm, Russia after he had made a number of successful revolutions but then decided to show off to his friends by trying one more. This time, the stunt in a park went tragically wrong as he was thrown 15 feet high and then onto hard asphalt.

His friends rushed for the help as emergency services were called in and he was shifted to a hospital for treatment over severe head injuries, that proved fatal later.

He remained under treatment at the hospital for eight days, where doctors carried out the whole range of medical and diagnostic measures, but, could not save his life.

A series of images from the playground where the incident happened showed how the ill-fated boy went to the swings soon after arriving at the place. His friend could be seen supporting him to gain momentum for a 360 swing.

In less than 20 seconds, he’s able to spin all the way over the top of the frame and completes his first 360-degree spin. He repeated the 360 degree swings successfully and lost control during the fourth time when he went 15 feet up in the air and then hit the ground.

The boy was the only child of his recently divorced parents, mother Ekaterina Suchkova, 31, and father Sergey Zolotukhin, 32. Local reports say the swings lacked blockers to prevent 360-degree spins, and a criminal case has been opened into the tragedy.

