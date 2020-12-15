Web Analytics
Boy blows up sidewalk after dropping sparkler in manhole

It’s time to ring in the new year, but one boy in China almost didn’t make it into the new year after playing with fireworks and setting off an explosion that destroyed part of the sidewalk.

The incident took place in the inner Mongolian city of Chifeng.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the moment before the sidewalk blows up with debris and dense smoke engulfing the area. The lit sparkler ignited methane gas, triggering an explosion that obliterated the sidewalk and sent bricks flying.

The clip, which was shared widely on several social media platform, left many displeased. While some asked why the little boy had fireworks with him, others wondered if he survived the blast. Fortunately, the boy was unhurt, the Shanghaiist reported.

