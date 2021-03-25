Boy orders cheap iPhone, gets iPhone-shaped coffee table

A boy in Thailand recently got his five minutes of internet fame, after he ordered a cheap iPhone online and received a coffee table shaped like an Apple smartphone.

According to the foreign media outlet, a Thai teen who thought he was buying a cheap iPhone was left shocked when he received a coffee table shaped like an Apple smartphone.

This was not an error made by the e-commerce platform but a mistake on his part.

The boy when saw the luxury phone being sold for such a cheap price, became excited and placed the order thinking he had cracked a deal. He found out that something was wrong when he received the order.

The package he received and in which the Apple smartphone was supposed to be in, was almost as tall as him. The box contained an iPhone, just not the type he was expecting. It was a coffee table shaped like an iPhone.

The boy later took to social media and posted pictures of his stupidity.

