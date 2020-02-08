Boy dies trying to save his baby sister from fire

A four-year-old boy lost his life in a fire while trying to save his baby sister from being burned alive.

But unfortunately, the girl, one, was also killed by the blaze in Managua, Nicaragua, which was sparked when a tablet overheated and burst into flames on Wednesday.

Their father Marvin Obando, 24, was unable to open the door to the children’s room and was instead forced to dismantle the zinc roof to gain entry.

When he finally got inside, he found the boy, Jordan Caleb Obando Soto, sprawled atop his sister, Alessandra Adelaid Obando, and hugging her tightly.

Both children were scooped up and rescued via the roof before being rushed to Antonio Lenin Fonseca Hospital.

Jordan, who suffered burns to 100 per cent of his body, died three hours later while Alessandra, who suffered burns to 98 per cent of her body, lost her fight for life in the early hours of Thursday despite doctor Julian Corea’s desperate attempts to save her.

Raw with grief, Mr Obando broke down in tears as he told reporters: ‘The boy was covering his sister when I went in to save my kids. The boy was hugging this girl, he was over her.

‘He threw himself over her because he knew something was going to happen. He protected her. He only survived three hours, my Jordan.

‘My girl, thanks to him, survived until 3.40am. I would like him to be applauded.’

The children’s mother Marbely Soto Castillo, 21, was working when the blaze started at the family’s home in the capital’s Julio Buitrago neighbourhood.

According to the General Direction of Firefighters, a team of firefighters went to the scene but the children had already been taken out of the burning room.

The children’s funeral was well attended after their death shocked the country.

Comments

comments