16-year-old boy raped at gunpoint in Chilas

CHILAS: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly raped at gunpoint in Chilas town of Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 29 in Chilas and a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family.

The victim’s family has demanded police to arrest the suspect involved in the rape of 16-year-old boy.

Earlier today, the medical report of the body of an eight-year-old boy who was found dead in Chaman has confirmed that he was strangled to death after being subjected to sexual abuse.

The assistant commissioner of the town said a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged against unknown culprits. The body of the boy was found dangling from a tree in the Mazai Adda area.

He was shifted to a nearby medical health facility for an autopsy. His body was later handed over to his family after completion of the medical examination.

