VIDEO: 11-year-old boy steals school bus, takes it on joyride

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in the United States (US) for allegedly leading police on a dramatic chase after stealing a school bus and taking it for a joyride.

According to police, the boy took the bus from Progress Head Start in the 300 block of Elmer Street in Baton Rouge city of Louisiana around 10:45am on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department said they believe the bus is a push to start.

“As he got closer and closer and closer, I saw it’s a little boy in there and he was laughing. He was like giggling on the way across Florida as he goes right past me. I’m like I can’t believe it’s a little boy,” said a netizen, Joy Gradney, who recorded the chase on her cellphone.

The boy was taken off the bus when it crashed into a tree in a yard and handcuffed.

He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and aggravated assault.

Comments

comments