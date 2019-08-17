Teenage boy tortured to death by citizens over alleged robbery

KARACHI: A teenage boy was died due to inhumane torture of citizens over alleged robbery in Kokan housing society of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police officials have arrested two persons over the alleged involvement of torturing the boy, reportedly aged below 15, who was caught by them while entering into a bungalow at 11:00 am with his accomplice. However, the second robber managed to flee from the crime scene.

A video, which was also obtained by ARY News, showed the torture on the boy after tying his hands from a grill.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The arrested men recorded their statement before the police, saying that they have caught the boy but the second one fled from the location. They confessed for torturing the alleged robber along with other locals and called Rangers after witnessing the deteriorated condition of the boy.

The severely wounded boy succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital by Rangers personnel, the accused persons said.

Police officials told media that search operation is underway to arrest other persons involved in the incident.

A case has been filed over the complaint of Rehan’s father against the two accused men, Daniyal and Zubair, arrested by the security officials.

Police said that the boy was identified as Rehan, who was recently released on bail, whereas, two different cases were registered in Bahadurabad police station against him.

Relatives of the deceased boy admitted that Rehan had been arrested in the drug-related case and his father was shifted to Khudadad Colony from Dhoraji Colony due to his suspicious activities.

They detailed that he had worked as a butcher during Eid-ul-Azha, whereas, he left home yesterday after telling them to get some money.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident took place in Bahadurabad area of the metropolis and directed authorities to strict action against the responsible persons.

He said that those people disrespectful to humanity cannot be called humans and nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Comments

comments