Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Endangered lemur missing from zoo found at school playground

missing zoo lemur school playground

An endangered ring-tailed lemur stolen from the San Francisco Zoo was found at a school playground.

A five-year-old boy spotted the animal playing outside his school, police said.

21-year-old lemur had gone missing from Lipman Family Lemur Forest exhibit Wednesday last. The boy, named James Trinh, spotted the small primate on the playground at Hope Lutheran Day School in Daly City while he was leaving the building with his mother.

Police and zookeepers were contacted about the whereabouts of the missing lemur after Trinh’s mother informed the school.

Hope Lutheran teacher Sarah Riggs said: “He was hopping around the play structures, but ultimately while he was waiting to be picked up, was hiding in the plastic playhouses.

Daly City Police arrived at the scene and safely captured Maki. “We contained him until staff from the zoo took him back home,” the police tweeted.


“We do not think he escaped, we think he was taken from the zoo, but we have yet to get confirmation on either of those,” said Ed Pool, chair of the San Francisco Zoological board.

He said Maki was in the care of veterinarians as a precaution due to his being elderly and the potential traumatic effects of his theft and time on the loose. Poole announced to reward Trihn with a lifetime zoo membership.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Owl caught lift in helicopter mid-flight

Offbeat

Video of moose showing soccer skills goes viral

Offbeat

Heart-stopping footage shows cop saving suicidal man by saying ‘I Love…

Offbeat

Alligator attacks man swimming next to it, video goes viral


ARY NEWS URDU