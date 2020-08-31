NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy head got severed when the automobile he was travelling in toppled a number of times in Dwarka Sector 22.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the Swift Dzire vehicle hit the divider due to over speeding and toppled three times, according to local police.

The deceased boy named Mayank was sitting subsequent to his father who was driving the automobile.

The sufferer’s mom and grandmother, alongside with his six-year-old youthful sister were sitting at the back seat of the ill-fated car.

According to police, Sujeet Kumar, 35, was returning residence at Pochanpur in Dwarka from a relative’s home together with his mom, spouse, and two kids.

“Kumar was driving the automobile whereas Mayank was sitting subsequent to him. It hit the divider and toppled a minimum of 3 times after which stopped. Due to sitting near the car’s window, Mayank’s head was severed. He died on the spot,” stated a senior police officer.

The other local told police, “I was speaking on the cell phone after I heard a loud sound. The boy’s head was thrown out of the window and landed on the highway. I stood numb for a while.”

The other family members were taken to hospital and discharged after receiving medical treatment.

No case has been registered however, inquest proceedings have been initiated.

