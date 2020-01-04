Brad Pitt dreamed of being a sports star like Muhammad Ali during childhood

Hollywood star Brad Pitt revealed that he dreamed of being a sports star boxing icon Muhammad Ali during childhood.

The acting giant shared interesting facts about his childhood dream in an interview with American fashion magazine. “I wanted to be Evel Knievel or Muhammad Ali,” he told W Magazine.

The Ad Astra actor added “On ‘Wide World of Sports’, I saw this ski jumper who wiped out in horrible defeat. I had my sights on something like that. Yeah – it looked cool. That was it for me.”

The 56-year-old actor also talked about his new ambition; dance. Brad said that he has got the green light in his soul to explore dance. “I had a 20-year hiatus where I didn’t dance at all, and now I kind of see dance as my future,” he said.

He also recalled his experience of dancing at his school prom in a white tuxedo.

