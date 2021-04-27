WATCH: Brawl breaks out at Miami airport over seat shortage on plane

MIAMI: A brawl broke out at the Miami International Airport in the United States of America over a shortage of seats on the flight.

Local US media reported that one person, identified as 20-yaar-old Jameel Tremain Decquir is charged with disorderly conduct following a brawl at Miami International Airport which was captured on video and has since gone viral.

The arrest report indicated that Decquir was on standby to board a flight with three other people when he was told there were only three seats available. The flight agent reportedly told Decquir that three people could board while leaving one person behind, or all four could take the next flight.

Decquir and his group then got into an altercation with a group of three people at the counter beside him. Within minutes, a mass brawl ensued, captured by Twitter user, “Dolphin201.”

The arrest report states that the brawl happened after Decquir punched someone in the face as they turned away from the counter. Then, four suspects attacked three victims.

The video appears to show one of the victims in the brawl as he laid over a woman on the floor so she wouldn’t get hit.

