A video of a brawl erupted between a group of men and women at a petrol station in a lockdown area after a row over ‘a face mask’ has gone viral.

The incident was reported in Greater Manchester, a city in England that has been deemed a ‘very high risk’ area for coronavirus.



The video shows one group, involving at least one man and two women, appearing to attack a couple in their 40s – both of whom are wearing face masks.

During the recording, the woman who is allegedly assaulted can be heard shouting that she is ‘clinically vulnerable’ and that the other group ‘refused to wear masks’.

As the brawl develops, the man in his 40s appears to have his glasses punched off his face, before later being brought to the ground.

While the man is down, one of the women from the larger group appears to kick at him twice. The man is later told to ‘stay here’ because he has a ‘split eye’.

Read More: WATCH: Maskless woman thrown off flight after coughing on passengers

Police say they are now investigating the incident, which took place on Wednesday.

‘A 41-year-old man was treated for minor injuries at the scene. ‘No other injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made at this time and inquiries remain ongoing.’

Comments

comments