Brazilian firemen drill hole through jail cell door to rescue teen who tried to escape

In a shocking moment, a prisoner got stuck in a hole in a jail cell door while trying to escape.

The startling incident took place in Brazilian city of Balneário Piçarras after cops on the native Civil Police precinct found the 18-year-old trapped within the door.

Brazilian information outlet G1 reported that the firemen first coated the door in oil to easy it out and to stop it from fully breaking up as they tried to extract the detainee whereas his hips dangled in midair.

The fireplace division was referred to as to a Balneário Piçarras, Brazil, Civil Police station home after an 18-year-old prisoner tried to flee by sliding by a gap in a jail cell door. The rescue took almost three hours

Video footage filmed by authorities on the station home confirmed a firemen utilizing a hydraulic device, referred to as the Jaws of Life, to pry {the teenager} out of the door.

The fireman rigorously lower by the door as one other firefighter served as his information whereas the detainee’s ft have been resting on a chair.

It took the fireplace division almost three hours to free him.

Police Chief Rodolfo Farah advised Carneiro Information that the suspect had been in custody for not even two hours when he tried to flee the precinct.

The teenager was arrested after he allegedly robbed a store, stealing a watch and 270 Brazilian reals (roughly $48) from a retailer proprietor.

He was additionally busted for allegedly making an attempt to interrupt right into a industrial warehouse, however did not steal something.

The teenager remained in police custody on the similar station home after he was rescued.

