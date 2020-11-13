ALEXANDER COUNTY: The incident of a bridge collapse was recorded by news crew during live TV reporting in Alexander County of North Carolina hit by disaster rainfall.

At the time of the collapse, FOX 46 reporter Amber Roberts was reporting on significant flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County when a portion of the bridge broke off and fell into the raging waters. The news crew managed to move off of the bridge to a safe location.

North Carolina is hard hit with heavy rainfall Thursday while the Alexander County recorded more than 10 inches of water Thursday and reported at least 50 roadways that have been compromised, as well as four bridges that have washed away, according to Fox8.

A 1-year-old baby and an adult went missing in the county as raging floodwaters destroyed multiple homes. The body of a person was discovered inside a camper Thursday afternoon in Alexander County and a second person died in a car accident on Hopewell Church Road in Gwaltneys.

Moreover, two more bodies were located Thursday afternoon at Hiddenite Family Campground. Details surrounding the circumstances of their deaths have not yet been released.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible, along with higher totals, especially east of Charlotte, North Carolina, if the front slows even more. The rain is expected to clear by Thursday evening.

