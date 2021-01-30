Bridgerton has far exceeded Netflix’s expectations, blowing the streaming giant’s records up to become the biggest series on the platform ever, reported Deadline.

The Regency-era drama racked up staggering viewership numbers, having been watched by a whopping 82 million households around the globe. It has already been renewed for season two.

The Shondaland production humbly started off as Netflix’s fifth-biggest launch in history. 10 days into its release, the streaming platform issued a four-week projection for the series at 63 million households, a number it has exceeded by almost 19 million more!

The popular drama that stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor as its season one protagonists draws a wide margin with the previous record holder, fantasy series The Witcher, that was watched by 76 million households.

Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen, is based on Julia Quinn’s novels of the same name. Van Dusen credit the success of his show to the timing of its release.

“I think the show really provides an incredible escape for audiences at a time where that’s exactly what’s needed. Bridgerton is this lavish, vibrant, steamy Regency love story; it is about romance, love, and joy; I think all of those things are really universal themes people are responding to,” he said.

