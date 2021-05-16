‘Bridgerton’ spin-off focusing on young Queen Charlotte ordered at Netflix

Bridgerton may just barely be onto its second season, but a spin-off is already in the works at Netflix, reported Variety.

According to reports, a show focusing on Queen Charlotte’s origin story has been green-lit by Netflix execs and is set to also follow the lives of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury from the mega-hit series.

Shonda Rhimes will serve as the writer and executive producer on the project, with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica executive producing alongside her.

“As we continue to expand the world of ‘Bridgerton,’ we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” Rhimes said of the spin-off.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, was quoted by Variety saying, “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Bela Bajaria.

“Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

It was also announced that Chris Van Deusen, who served as the showrunner on season 1 and season2 of the two will be stepping down for seasons 3 and 4, with Jess Brownell taking his place. Brownell has previously worked with Rhimes on hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal.

“We’ve worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show,” Rhimes was quoted.

