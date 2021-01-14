ISLAMABAD: The foreign affairs committee of the National Assembly has Thursday summoned Chairman of the accountability watchdog following a payment liability of Rs4.5 billion to Broadsheet company, ARY News reported.

Taking notice of the hefty fine slapped on Pakistan by the British court, the NA foreign affairs committee has sent a notice to National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal to present before the parliament on January 18, for the body’s erstwhile agreement with Broadsheet company.

In the committee’s agenda for the moot, the case of Nizam of Hyderabad, which claims Pakistan is liable to pay another Rs7.6 billion, is also rostered.

For their concerned briefings on these matters, the session committee has convened also summoned secretaries of foreign affairs and law.

The agreements the Pakistani government makes and the cases that ensue them following controversies will be discussed at length in the session set for next week.

READ: Govt forms inter-ministerial committee after Broadsheet controversy

Separately Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that the federal cabinet has formed an inter-ministerial committee to probe the Broadsheet scandal, ARY News reported.

Briefing media in Islamabad about decisions taken by the cabinet, the information minister said that the cabinet has decided to reveal facts to expose individuals in light of the findings of UK Law firm Broadsheet.

