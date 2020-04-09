Britain fails to report any coronavirus recovery since past week

MANCHESTER: Great Britain embattled with the scourge of novel coronavirus like the rest of the world has been having a very rough time dealing with it lately, recovery rates of infected patients is almost negligible, ARY News reported.

According to details, patients continue to suffer the effects of COVID-19 in the country and have seen minimal improvement since the past one week.

Not a single patient has been cured from the dangerous pathogen since the past week up till now.

Out of a total of 60,000 infected only 135 have been able to make full recoveries.

The country recorded close to one thousand deaths due to coronavirus related complications in the past 24 hours alone.

The British government had announced that they would regularly carry out close to 100,000 coronavirus tests per day but the figure for daily testing has not gone above 12,000.

The novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the globe leaving 88,502 deaths in its wake since initial outbreak.

