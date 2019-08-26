Britain will continue to raise voice for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute

A five-member British parliamentary delegation headed by Member Parliament Khalid Mahmood has said Britain will continue to raise its voice at every forum for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The delegation said this while talking to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The British delegation noted that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute will guarantee regional security.

In his remarks, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said British parliament should use its influence for resolution of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiri people. He pointed out that Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent.

The speaker said the continuation of curfew in occupied Kashmir and denying the Kashmiri people their religious freedom is a serious violation of human rights. He said the world should take notice of the human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Referring to bilateral relations, the speaker said Pakistan desires to strengthen its relations with Britain in diverse fields including economy, trade and education.

He also stressed for greater parliamentary exchanges between the two countries in order to learn from each other’s experiences.

The British delegation also expressed the desire to further expand and strengthen relations with Pakistan in different fields.

Later addressing a news conference, the British parliamentary delegation said the world should take notice of grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Voicing concerns over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, the parliamentary delegation said the world must act now before it is too late.

The British delegation said the Indian unilateral action of revoking the special status of the territory is questionable. They said any change in the status of Kashmir can be made with the consent of Kashmiri people. They asked India to reverse its unilateral decision.

