British Airways resumes flight operations for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, British Airways on Friday resumed its flight operations for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a British Airways flight with over 100 passengers and crew members on board arrived at Islamabad International Airport from London today.

All the passengers of the flight were scanned by a medical team deployed at the airport.

On the occasion, the authorities taken extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers. The officials of UK embassy expressed satisfaction over the measures taken at the airport.

Earlier on July 30, British Airways had announced to resume flight operations for Pakistan.

Direct flights will be operated between Islamabad and Heathrow Airport London three times a week, with first British Airways flight landing in the country on August 14 amid extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passenger.

Wearing masks during the flights will be mandatory for the passengers traveling to and far from Islamabad International Airport.

The United Kingdom (UK) government website had shared details of the flight operations saying that from London Heathrow the flights will be on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, departing at 20:30 and arriving in Islamabad at 04:20.

