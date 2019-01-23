British Airways team to visit Islamabad airport next week

LAHORE: A delegation of the British Airways will arrive at Islamabad airport for a two-day visit on January 29 and 30, ARY News reported.

The British high commissioner apprised this to the secretary aviation through a letter on Wednesday.

The letter read that Pakistan was a secure and peaceful country and Pakistan had taken full measures to eradicate terrorism.

The Britain’s national flag carrier will launch its flight operation from Islamabad in June this year, after 10 years of a break.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry last month welcomed decision of the British Airways for resuming its flight operations in Pakistan after a decade long break.

“Welcome @British_Airways in Pakistan, beautiful Country of ours is misunderstood by many,” said the minister in his tweet.

“Hope this event will encourage others to start operations in country, Travel Advisory needs to be reviewed Pak is as safe as other Countries, he continued in his twitter message.

Terming the country’s overall security situation “peaceful”, British Airways had announced to resume its flight operations in Pakistan.

Addressing media alongside Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, the airline’s Head of Asia-Pacific Sales, Robert Williams announced that the airline which halted its flight operations in Pakistan in the year 2018, is returning to the country.

