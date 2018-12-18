ISLAMABAD: Terming the country’s overall security situation “peaceful”, British Airways on Tuesday announced to resume its flight operations in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing media alongside Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, the airline’s Head of Asia-Pacific Sales, Robert Williams announced that the airline which halted its flight operations in Pakistan in the year 2018, is returning to the country.

“It’s exciting to be flying between Islamabad and Heathrow from next year, which we believe will be particularly popular with the British Pakistani community who want to visit, or be visited by, their relatives. On the route, customers will enjoy the very best in flying. Not only is it being operated on our newest long-haul aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but it will also be landing in to the new airport in Islamabad, which opened earlier this year,” said Williams.

“Direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad’s new airport will start in June,” British High Commissioner Thomas Drew later announced.

“I am delighted to be welcoming British Airways back to Pakistan. The launch of direct flights by British Airways between London Heathrow and Islamabad’s new International Airport is excellent news for both countries,” said Drew in a video message.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor welcomed the development by terming it a dividend of decades long struggle of Pakistani nation and security forces’ for restoration of peace and stability.

“The dividends of decades long struggle of Pakistani nation and its security forces for restoration of peace and stability in the country are on the way. Thanks to British Airways for reviving its flight operations in Pakistan,” said Asif Ghafoor.

It is pertinent to note here that Islamabad is one of four long-haul routes being launched by British Airways in 2019, its centenary year. The airline is also launching direct flights to Pittsburgh and Charleston in the US and Osaka in Japan, alongside several short-haul routes.

British Airways’ long-haul flights include complimentary food and drink, online check-in and free seat selection 24 hours prior to departure. The airline is amid a £4.5 billion investment for customers, including the installation of the best quality WiFi and power in every seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft.

