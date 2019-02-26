British Association honours Prof Adib Rizvi

KARACHI: Director SIUT, Prof Adib Rizvi, became the first Pakistani surgeon to receive the prestigious honorary membership of the British Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS) at a ceremony held here on Tuesday, according to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

The visiting Secretary designate of the BAUS Dr Asif Munir who conferred the prestigious membership on Dr Rizvi in his citation recounted the services rendered by the iconic Pakistani surgeon during past decades.

Read more: Dr Adib Rizvi honoured by American College of Surgeons

He complimented him of his vision, dedication and his deep commitment for mitigating the plight of ailing population in Pakistan. Appreciating the services of the noted surgeon, Asif Munir, who is a urologist, said the philosophy and vision of Rizvi needs to be emulated.

In his remarks, Dr Adib Rizvi underlined the need of academic and professional cooperation between the British medical institutions and his own Institute. He asked for better flow of information and transfer of technology and exchange program between SIUT and BAUS. He also complimented the British medical institution which played a great role in his professional training.

It may be noted here that Pakistan’s first clinical transplant immunology laboratory was inaugurated at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). The laboratory was aimed to bring advancement in the field of transplant sciences. The new facility focuses on the subject of tissue typing, detection of antibodies, transplant of highly sensitized incompatible transplants thereby helping those patients whose transplant is often not possible.

Comments

comments