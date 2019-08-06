British delegation visits Karachi to inspect security at airport

KARACHI: A delegation of British security agency has arrived Karachi on three-day visit to inspect flight security at the airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The officials of British Department for Transport inspected the Karachi airport.

The delegation inspected joint search baggage counters at the airport. They also examined the baggage, screening and security equipment at the airport.

The officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) arranged a briefing to the delegation over the security at the airport.

The visit of British security officials is meant to monitor security at the airport before the British Airways’ initiates its direct flights from Karachi, airport sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the British flag carriers resumed its flights in Pakistan for Islamabad on June 03 this year.

Chief Commercial Officer of the British Airways Andrew Brem had expressed his desire on the occasion to launch the airline’s fights to other cities of the country after capital Islamabad.

The British Airways had stopped its operations in Pakistan in year 2008 due to security reasons.

Speaking on the occasion, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said with the marked improvement in security situation, foreign airlines are expressing interest to start their operations for Pakistan.

