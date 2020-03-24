British diplomat’s after death coronavirus test found negative

ISLAMABAD: Posthumous Coronavirus test report of British diplomat, Brian George Robinson, was found negative, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Brian Robinson, who was serving as the third secretary at the British High Commission in Islamabad, was found dead inside his Islamabad residence at Diplomatic Enclave, two days ago and brought to Polyclinic Islamabad, sources said.

The doctors at the hospital immediately conducted coronavirus test of the deceased to find cause of death, which was found negative, sources said.

The body of British diplomat being kept at the mortuary, Medico-legal Officer Polyclinic Dr. Imtiaz said.

The hospital will constitute a medical board to conduct post-mortem and diagnose cause of death, doctor said.

Mr. Brian Robinson was brought to the hospital after his death and the doctors have yet to find the cause of his death, Dr Imtiaz further said.

His cause of death can be known after post-mortem results, officials said.

