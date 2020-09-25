British HC Christian Turner visits Peshawar museum
PESHAWAR: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner visited Peshawar museum to explore beautifully preserved cultural treasures in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Friday.
Christian Turner shared his video message via his Twitter handle, starting with Pashtu. He added that the UK is helping the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in various sectors.
He appreciated the efforts of the provincial government to ensure women education and making them independent.
In #Peshawar to strengthen 🇵🇰🇬🇧support for basic services, peace & inclusion; & so build investment cc @Jhagra @IMMahmoodKhan @kamrankbangash pic.twitter.com/hoFQh0hFdM
— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) September 24, 2020
Last week, the United Kingdom’s (UK) credit financing agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF) has increased its financing limit to three times for British businesses looking to export to and invest in Pakistan to £1.5 billion, said British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner.
Read more: COVID-19: UK to provide £2.67 mn to Pakistan, announces British HC
The high commissioner had met with the Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood today to discuss trade ties and business potential between the two countries.