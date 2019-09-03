British Kashmiris boycott Indian rice in England

British Kashmiris have boycotted the Indian rice in England in reaction to the Indian government’s recent illegal decision in occupied Kashmir and the following surge in human rights abuse.

According to Jammu Kashmir TV, 1.2 million British Kashmiris have boycotted the Indian product to send a message to India against the withdrawal of the special status of occupied Kashmir.

The Indian rice has been put on offer at shops at lower rates due to a decrease in demand in England.

The occupied valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held Kashmir.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 30th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since August 5.

