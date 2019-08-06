British MP asks UK govt to stop Modi from HR violations in Kashmir

LONDON: Andrew James Griffiths, a British Conservative Party politician and Member of Parliament for Burton, in a letter to UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asked him to prevail upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop human rights violations in Kashmir and seek a solution to the issue through talks.

Kashmir Media Service reported that Andrew Griffiths while expressing concern over the abrogation of Kashmir-specific Article 370 by India further wrote: “I am sure you will share my concern at the unprecedented and disturbing decision by the Indian government to revoke Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which allows Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir limited autonomy and legislative powers and blocks Indians outside the Himalayan state from buying land or holding local government jobs in Kashmir.”

“In my constituency, there are many residents of Kashmiri origin, who have family and friends in the region who you can understand will be concerned about the ongoing situation.”

“I am further troubled to learn that leaders in the region have been put under house arrest, that 10,000 additional Indian troops have been sent to the area and phone and internet services are reportedly down in Kashmir valley, where public gatherings have been banned and schools closed,” he added.

“I, therefore, request that the Government urgently contact Prime Minister Modi to express concern, seek a suspension of any curbs on human rights in the region, and request urgent talks to resolve the situation,” the British MP maintained.

“Such a provocative and dangerous course of action cannot be allowed to go unanswered. I hope you will respond rapidly to this situation,” Griffiths said.

