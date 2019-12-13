LONDON: Fifteen British citizens of Pakistani origin have been declared victorious on their seats in the contest of general election of the United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported on Friday.

After the emergence of results of UK general elections, most of the British Pakistanis won their electoral contests from Labour Party followed by the number of winning candidates of Pakistani origin belonging to the Conservative Party.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Among Labour Party candidates, Naz Shah won the general election from Bradford, Khalid Mehmood from Birmingham, Yasmin Qureshi from South Bolton, Afzal Khan from Manchester’s Gorton, Tahir Ali from Birmingham’s Hall Green, Muhammad Yaseen from Bedfordshire, Imran Hussain from Bradford East, Zarah Sultana from Coventry South, Shabana Mahmood from Birmingham Ladywood once again and Rozina Ali from Tooting.

Among candidates belong to the Conservative Party, Nusrat Ghani from Wealden, Imran Ahmed from Bedfordshire, Sajid Javid from Bromsgrove, Rehman Chishti from Gillingham and Saqib Bhatti from Meriden.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 70 candidates of British Pakistanis had been given tickets by Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrats parties for the first time, whereas, many are contesting the UK general election as independent candidates.

Conservative Party had fielded 19 candidates of Pakistani origin, 12 by Labour Party and five from the anti-Europe Brexit, Liberal Democrats Party.

The Conservative Party on Friday won the majority of seats in the United Kingdom election, that will allow the UK to come out of the European Union in few weeks.

Johnson won an outright majority in the 650-seat parliament after an exit poll showed the Conservatives on course to win a landslide 368 seats, the biggest Conservative national election win since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 triumph.

