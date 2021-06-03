British royals accused of racism using official documents

Having barely recovered from racism allegations earlier in March, the British royal family is once again faced with fresh accusations of racism backed by official documents obtained by The Guardian.

The Guardian, known for being anti-monarchy, published a report on Wednesday, June. 2, categorically accusing the royal family of discrimination against people of color within its ranks citing “newly discovered documents”.

“The Queen’s courtiers banned colored immigrants or foreigners from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s,” reported The Guardian, stating that the documents were found in the United Kingdom’s National Archives.

According to the left-leaning publication, the documents also reveal that the Queen’s chief financial manager told civil servants in 1968 that “it was not the practice to appoint colored immigrants or foreigners to clerical roles in the royal household.”

They were only permitted to work as domestic servants for the household.

The same report also made another explosive discovery; according to official documents, the Queen and the royal household is exempt from laws that make it illegal to discriminate against individuals on grounds of their race or ethnicity while hiring.

“The exemption has made it impossible for women or people from ethnic minorities working for her (Queen) household to complain to the courts if they believe they have been discriminated against,” said The Guardian.

These latest allegations come just months after the Duke of Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, hinted at discriminatory behavior in the royal household.

Markle, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before she married into the family in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self-harm after pleading for help but getting none.

She added that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about how dark his skin might be.

Comments

comments