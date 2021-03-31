I cried for two weeks: Britney Spears sounds off on documentary about her

Britney Spears has finally revealed her feelings about the Framing Britney Spears documentary from New York Times that took the world by storm when it released on FX and Hulu last month.

According to Spears herself, she didn’t watch the full documentary but, “From what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I cried for two weeks and well….I still cry sometimes!” she revealed.

The post in question features a video of Spears spinning and dancing, with a lengthy caption addressing other aspects of her tumultuous life. “My life has always been very speculated… watched… and judged really my whole life!!! For my sanity, I need to dance to @iamstevent (Steven Tyler) every night of my life,” she wrote.

“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day,” added Spears, sharing that even though time has passed, she is still fragile and sensitive.

Framing Britney Spears sparked intense social media discourse about Spears’ treatment by the media throughout the Toxic hitmaker’s career, especially in the early 2000s when she was a young girl. Other celebs were also called out for their mistreatment of her.

Consequently, Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake also issued a public apology to her amid pressure from the public and fans. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” read his statement.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

Spears is currently also embroiled in a legal case in a bid to remove her father as her conservator so she can regain control of her own finances again.

