Qureshi stresses broader engagement with US on Afghan issue

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it is appropriate for Islamabad and Washington to work for broader engagement from Afghanistan issue to bilateral economic cooperation.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Pakistan-US Relations: Way Forward’ in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said a constructive and cooperative approach is the best option for Pakistan and the United States to materialize the common objectives of peace and security in the region and bringing prosperity to the people of South Asia, Radio Pakistan reported.

Besides, Qureshi underscored the significance of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The foreign minister expressed confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to the United States will help in ushering an era of stability and prosperity in South Asia.

During the US visit, Qureshi said the prime minister will highlight his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.

“Pakistan is mindful to the US priorities regarding Afghanistan,” he said adding that Islamabad has been facilitating the US-Taliban talks in good faith, though it remains a shared responsibility.

The convergence in Pakistan and the US policies on Afghanistan peace process has rekindled the hope for resolution of the protracted Afghan conflict, Qureshi said.

