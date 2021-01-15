Broadsheet chief claims Asif Zardari’s man approached him for settlement

ISLAMABAD: CEO of the Broadsheet LLC Kaveh Moussavi on Friday claimed that a person claiming to be an associate of PPP leader Asif Zardari and Farooq H. Naek had approached him for settlement, ARY NEWS reported.

“Farooq H Naek discussed the matter of settlement with us,” said the Broadsheet chief while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Aietraz Hai. He identified the man who approached him with the message of Asif Zardari as Raja.

He blamed Adviser to PM on Accountability Shehzad Akber on twisting the Broadsheet matter and said that he was misguiding the masses while raising unnecessary questions on their performance.

“Results of our investigation have proved extraordinary in countries like Mexico and others,” he said adding that it was due to their performances that their services were hired for unearthing illegal money.

Moussavi said that Pakistan should proceed with the evidence provided by the Broadsheet so that billions of dollars could be recovered.

“The authorities in Pakistan settled the cases of ill-gotten wealth out of court ahead of any rulings from the UK courts,” he said and demanded of the incumbent government to conduct an inquiry into all such matters.

He blamed the NAB for hindering the Broadsheet in pursuing the ill-gotten wealth. “Even the UK court admitted that we were after the illegal money,” he said.

Kaveh Moussavi further denied that any person with the name of Zafar Ali is part of Broadsheet. He offered cooperation to the incumbent government in unearthing illegal assets of the Pakistanis abroad.

