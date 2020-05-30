SC forms bench to hear BRT Peshawar project case on June 3

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday formed three-member bench to hear Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project on June 3, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed has constituted the bench on the request of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

A three-member bench led by Justice Umar Atta Bandiyal will take up the case on June 3. Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Amin are also part of the bench.

On April 25, the Supreme Court had extended stay order against the Peshawar High Court’s ruling over BRT Peshawar project.

The verdict of the PHC was challenged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

Read more: BRT Peshawar probe: SC declares PHC’s verdict ‘null & void’

On November, 14, the PHC had handed down the judgment on BRT Peshawar and directed the FIA to probe the Project and submit the report within 45 days.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, in the month of October, had announced new date for the completion of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The provincial government admitted its mistake for making another delay in the functionalisation of BRT project. The project would now be completed by the end of 2019, said the then KP’s Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

Comments

comments