All BRT Peshawar project contractors paid dues: spokesperson

PESHAWAR: The spokesperson for the bus rapid transit (BRT) system Peshawar on Wednesday said payments had been made to all the contractors of BRT, ARY News reported.

He said the allegations of the construction company about non-payment of dues were baseless.

The spokesman said Waqar Construction Company had to pay Rs5 million dues to Maqbool Kalson. He said contract of Waqar Construction Company had been revoked because of substandard work. He said an attempt was made to inflict damage on Maqbool Kalson.

He said action would be taken against the company for baseless allegations.

On April 6, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai had said false propaganda was being spread about buses of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system Peshawar on social media.

Read More: False propaganda being spread about BRT Peshawar on social media: Shaukat Yousafzai

In a statement, Shaukat Yousafzai had said BRT Peshawar buses were state-of-the-art in every aspect. Doors had been installed on both of its sides, he had added.

“False and baseless propaganda is being spread on social media regarding the buses. The buses would be run on feeder routes of Bara Road, Kohat Road and Charsadda Road apart from BRT system routes,” he had said.

He had said because of overcrowding on feeder routes, doors of left sides would be used only as traffic was run on left side. While, he had said, right side doors will be used on BRT system routes as platforms were on the right side.

